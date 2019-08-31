Iowa Football

Big Ten football roundup, Aug. 31: No. 25 Stanford outlasts Northwestern

Scores and highlights from Saturday's season-openers

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter Saturday at Stanford Stadium. (John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports)
Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter Saturday at Stanford Stadium. (John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports)
Field Level Media

Big Ten football scores and highlights from Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7

In a game that featured two quarterback injuries, No. 25 Stanford used a late fumble recovery in the end zone to defeat Northwestern, 17-7, in Stanford, Calif.

With about 30 seconds remaining, Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson rolled out and fumbled as he was hit. Jordan Fox recovered the ball for the touchdown.

 

No. 24 Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

Eric Lee Jr. returned an interception for a touchdown early in the third quarter and JD Spielman did the same with a punt just 1:39 later for No. 24 Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.

 

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Peters, who joined Illinois in June with two years of eligibility, threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth score as the Illini won their home opener for the 22nd consecutive year — the fourth-longest streak in the nation.

 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first 8:10 of his Ohio State debut to lead the No. 5 Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

 

No. 15 Penn State 79, Idaho 7

Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start as No. 15 Penn State routed visiting Idaho in State College, Pa.

 

No. 7 Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson went 17-of-29 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns at Ann Arbor, Mich.

 

Maryland 79, Howard 0

The Terrapins jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead behind two touchdown passes from new quarterback Josh Jackson at Maryland Stadium in College Park. Maryland led 56-0 at intermission, a school record for scoring in a half.

 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Local Garage Sales!

Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun!

Search Now

Indiana 34, Ball State 24

Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who beat out incumbent starter Peyton Ramsey in fall camp, spread the ball to seven different receivers, completing 26 of 40 passes for 326 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Big Ten standings

EAST

Indiana 0-0, 1-0

Maryland 0-0, 1-0

Michigan 0-0, 1-0

Michigan State 0-0, 1-0

Ohio State 0-0, 1-0

Penn State 0-0, 1-0

Rutgers 0-0, 1-0

WEST

Illinois 0-0, 1-0

Iowa 0-0, 1-0

Minnesota 0-0, 1-0

Nebraska 0-0, 1-0

Wisconsin 0-0, 1-0

Northwestern 0-0, 1-0

Purdue 0-0, 0-1

Next week’s games

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Army at Michigan, 11 a.m. (FOX)

Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Illinois at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Field Level Media

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio) Game Report: Grades, numbers, notes and more

Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14: Hawkeyes launch successfully in 2019

Hawkeyes get challenged, Hawkeyes responded

Oliver Martin's first catch as a Hawkeye is a touchdown: Watch

Nate Stanley and Brandon Smith team up for Iowa's first TD of 2019 season: Watch

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids' Legion Arts struggling with over $100,000 in debt, trying to chart future path

3-year-old hurt in hit-and-run in Linn County, and officials are looking for the driver

Five killed, 21 injured after suspect hijacks mail truck in Odessa, Texas

Iowa football vs. Miami (Ohio): Final score, stats, highlights and more

Intoxicated driver in stolen car steals another while running from police in Iowa City, officials say

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.