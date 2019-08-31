Big Ten football roundup, Aug. 31: No. 25 Stanford outlasts Northwestern

Big Ten football scores and highlights from Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7

In a game that featured two quarterback injuries, No. 25 Stanford used a late fumble recovery in the end zone to defeat Northwestern, 17-7, in Stanford, Calif.

With about 30 seconds remaining, Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson rolled out and fumbled as he was hit. Jordan Fox recovered the ball for the touchdown.

No. 24 Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

Eric Lee Jr. returned an interception for a touchdown early in the third quarter and JD Spielman did the same with a punt just 1:39 later for No. 24 Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Peters, who joined Illinois in June with two years of eligibility, threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth score as the Illini won their home opener for the 22nd consecutive year — the fourth-longest streak in the nation.

No. 5 Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first 8:10 of his Ohio State debut to lead the No. 5 Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

No. 15 Penn State 79, Idaho 7

Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start as No. 15 Penn State routed visiting Idaho in State College, Pa.

No. 7 Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson went 17-of-29 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Maryland 79, Howard 0

The Terrapins jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead behind two touchdown passes from new quarterback Josh Jackson at Maryland Stadium in College Park. Maryland led 56-0 at intermission, a school record for scoring in a half.

Indiana 34, Ball State 24

Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who beat out incumbent starter Peyton Ramsey in fall camp, spread the ball to seven different receivers, completing 26 of 40 passes for 326 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Big Ten standings

EAST

Indiana 0-0, 1-0

Maryland 0-0, 1-0

Michigan 0-0, 1-0

Michigan State 0-0, 1-0

Ohio State 0-0, 1-0

Penn State 0-0, 1-0

Rutgers 0-0, 1-0

WEST

Illinois 0-0, 1-0

Iowa 0-0, 1-0

Minnesota 0-0, 1-0

Nebraska 0-0, 1-0

Wisconsin 0-0, 1-0

Northwestern 0-0, 1-0

Purdue 0-0, 0-1

Next week’s games

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m. (ABC)

Army at Michigan, 11 a.m. (FOX)

Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Illinois at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN)