4 former Hawkeyes on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Texas — Four former University of Iowa players were named to the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The list consists of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Former Hawkeyes Jared DeVries, Robert Gallery and Andre Tippett were picked as FBS players and another ex-Iowa player, Bob Stoops, was picked in the FBS coaching category.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell in a news release.

Former UNI standout Carl Boyd was picked in the divisional field, along with Al Dorenkamp of Central and Mike Wiggins of Iowa Wesleyan. Clyde “Buck” Starbeck of UNI and Larry Korver of Northwestern College were picked in the coaching category.

DeVries was a 1998 consensus All-American and 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. He was a three-time first team all-Big Ten performer who ranks first all-time in league history with 78 career tackles for loss. Gallery won the 2003 Outland Trophy, was a consensus All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior. Tippett, a defensive end, also was an consensus All-American, in 1981, who led the Hawkeyes to a 1982 Rose Bowl berth. He was a two-time all-Big Ten performer.

Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999 through 2016 and finished with the most wins (190) in school history, leading OU to four national championship game appearances and winning the 2000 title.

Boyd was an All-American running back for the Panthers in 1987, also winning the Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor. Dorenkamp was a linebacker who led Central to the NCAA Division III national championship in 1974 and Wiggins was the NAIA national punting champion in 1987.

Starbeck coached the Panthers from 1936 through 1957, leading them to seven conference championships and 95 wins. Korver coached Northwestern to two NAIA national championships, 14 playoff appearances and finished with 212 victories in 28 seasons.