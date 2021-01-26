2 Iowa Hawkeyes, 2 UNI Panthers to play in 2021 Senior Bowl

Four players will represent Iowa and Northern Iowa football at the 2021 Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

The Senior Bowl welcomes some of the best players in college football to play in a game coached by NFL coaches. The “American” team will be coached by the Carolina Pathers staff while the “National” team will be coached by members of the Miami Dolphins staff.

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston will play for the American team while Northern Iowa defensive lineman Elerson Smith and offensive lineman Spencer Brown will be on the National team.

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

