Iowa Football

2 Iowa Hawkeyes, 2 UNI Panthers to play in 2021 Senior Bowl

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Four players will represent Iowa and Northern Iowa football at the 2021 Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

The Senior Bowl welcomes some of the best players in college football to play in a game coached by NFL coaches. The “American” team will be coached by the Carolina Pathers staff while the “National” team will be coached by members of the Miami Dolphins staff.

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston will play for the American team while Northern Iowa defensive lineman Elerson Smith and offensive lineman Spencer Brown will be on the National team.

The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

Comments: leah.vann@thegazette.com

leah.vann

All articles by Leah

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa AD Gary Barta to serve as College Football Playoff committee chair again

Former Iowa football player Dalles Jacobus plans next steps for music career

Iowa adds Florida OL Michael Myslinski to 2021 recruiting class

Iowa football newcomer Justice Sullivan all about strength

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace to seek $85 million in 2021 cost reductions

Snowfall totals: See how much snow fell in Eastern Iowa

Why are fewer Iowans getting tested for COVID-19?

Cedar Rapids taps funds, Marion seeks loan while awaiting FEMA money for derecho cleanup

COVID-19 vaccine available to Linn County residents 65 and older starting Tuesday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.