Iowa fined $5,000, volleyball program faces probation for NCAA violations

Former coach fired over violations that are costing the program

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Bond Shymansky slaps hands with Reghan Coyle (#8) and Cali Hoye (#14) during a timeout in the third set of their Big Ten Conference volleyball match against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa volleyball program must vacate all wins over the 2017-18 and ’18-19 seasons, pay a $5,000 fine and face recruiting penalties, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

These “Level II” violations were accepted by the university and “concludes the investigation” into former coach Bond Shymansky, who was fired last June for “providing an impermissible benefit” to a student-athlete.

Shymansky has said he helped a volleyball player pay her rent in summer 2017.

“The NCAA agreed that the violations occurred even though current UI Athletics Department leadership exhibited appropriate institutional control and monitoring of its athletics program,” a release from Iowa noted. “The report also indicates that UI Athletics promptly acknowledged the violation, accepted responsibility, and imposed meaningful corrective measures.”

As well as vacating the 33 wins over two seasons, the Iowa volleyball program also will serve a one-year probation period, starting today.

“I want to thank Barbara Burke, deputy athletics director, Lyla Clerry, associate athletics director for compliance, and Liz Tovar, associate athletics director for Academic Student Services, along with our UI general counsel,” Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in the release. “Their immediate and devoted attention and cooperation from the first day we were notified of possible infractions, played a vital role in the prompt and accepted resolution.

“While we are disappointed in the isolated events, we appreciate the quick action of the NCAA in reaching this resolution. We accept these findings and will move forward under head coach Vicki Brown and her staff.”

Brown was named interim head coach on June 19 and permanent coach Sept. 26. She joined the Iowa staff as associate head coach in April 2017.

