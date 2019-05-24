Iowa baseball vs. Nebraska in Big Ten tournament: Live updates, How to watch

No. 8-seed Iowa (31-22) and No. 5-seed Nebraska (29-20) meet in a Big Ten baseball tournament winners’ bracket game Friday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. The game was moved from Thursday night due to storms.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Nebraska updates

Iowa 1, Nebraska 0

Top 2nd: The Hawkeyes have the lead thanks to a two-out rally. Brendan Sher singled, Tanner Wetrich walked and Mitchell Boe punched a single into left to score Sher from second. Justin Jenkins followed with another walk to load the bases, but Chris Whelan flied out to center to end the inning.

Bottom 1st: Mojo Hagge led off with a single and eventually advanced to third, but Chris Whelan made a running catch in left field with two outs to get the Hawkeyes out of the inning.

Top 1st: Nate Fisher needed only 11 pitches to set the Hawkeyes down in order in the first.

Iowa lineup

1. LF Chris Whelan

2. 1B Izaya Fullard

3. C Austin Martin

4. DH Tanner Padgett

5. RF Ben Norman

6. 3B Brendan Sher

7. SS Tanner Wetrich

8. 2B Mitchell Boe

9. CF Justin Jenkins

SP Grant Judkins

Nebraska lineup

1. LF Mojo Hagge

2. DH Cam Chick

3. RF Aaron Palensky

4. 3B Angelo Altavilla

5. CF Joe Acker

6. 2B Alex Henwood

7. C Gunner Hellstrom

8. SS Spencer Schwellenbach

9. 1B Colby Gomes

SP Nate Fisher

Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Location: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: AM 800 KXIC

Listen online: TuneIn