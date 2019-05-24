Iowa baseball vs. Minnesota in Big Ten tournament: Live updates, How to watch

After falling to Nebraska 11-1 earlier Friday, the No. 8-seed Iowa Hawkeyes (31-23) will try to stay alive in the Big Ten tournament when they face No. 4-seed Minnesota (27-26) in an elimination game Friday night at TD Ameritrade Park.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Iowa-Minnesota updates

Minnesota 1, Iowa 0

Top 6th: Riley Smith led off with a double off the wall in left, but he became Minnesota's ninth stranded runner of the game. Duncan Davitt struck out the next two batters, then Ben Mazzenga grounded out to second.

Bottom 5th: Minnesota brought in Ryan Duffy from the bullpen. After he walked Mitchell Boe to put runners on first and second, Duffy got Izaya Fullard to tap a grounder back to the mound that turned into an inning-ending double play.

Top 5th: The Gophers put two on as Iowa turned to the bullpen and Duncan Davitt, but some heads-up defense got the Hawkeyes out of the inning. With one out and runners on the corners, Jack Wassel struck out swinging and first-baseman Izaya Fullard tagged Cole McDevitt in a pickle before Jordan Kozicky could race home from third.

Bottom 4th: Joshua Culliver plunked two Hawkeyes in the fourth, but got out of the inning in part due to batter's interference on an attempted steal. With two on and two outs, Riley Smith made a running catch in left-center to retire Connor McCaffery.

Top 4th: Cam Baumann allowed a pair of two-out walks, his fourth and fifth of the game, but avoided any damage by forcing Zack Raabe to foul out.

Bottom 3rd: Joshua Culliver worked a 1-2-3 inning on nine pitches against the top of the Iowa order. He has four strikeouts through three.

Top 3rd: Minnesota 1, Iowa 0

Cam Baumann walked the leadoff hitter for the third straight inning, and this time he couldn't work his way out of it. Ben Mazzenga scored from third on Eli Wilson's single to center.

Bottom 2nd: Iowa got the leadoff hitter on again with Ben Norman's single. He stole second with two outs but was left there when Joshua Culliver struck out Brendan Sher looking.

Top 2nd: After allowing the first two batters to reach on a walk and a single, Cam Baumann settled in to strike out the next three.

Bottom 1st: Chris Whelan singled to lead off the Iowa half of the first and Zeb Adreon reached on a base hit with two outs. Brett McCleary popped out to end the inning.

Top 1st: Cam Baumann walked the leadoff batter and Ben Mazzenga reached third with one out on an error and a wild pitch. But Baumann struck out Jordan Kozicky and Eli Wilson flew out to deep right to keep the game scoreless.

Top 1st: Cam Baumann walked the leadoff batter and Ben Mazzenga reached third with one out on an error and a wild pitch. But Baumann struck out Jordan Kozicky and Eli Wilson flew out to deep right to keep the game scoreless.

Minnesota lineup

1. CF Ben Mazzenga

2. 2B Zack Raabe

3. SS Jordan Kozicky

4. C Eli Wilson

5. 1B Cole McDevitt

6. 3B Jack Wassel

7. LF Riley Smith

8. DH Andrew Wilhite

9. RF Easton Bertrand

SP Joshua Culliver (3-4)

Iowa lineup

1. LF Chris Whelan

2. 2B Mitchell Boe

3. 1B Izaya Fullard

4. DH Zeb Adreon

5. C Brett McCleary

6. CF Ben Norman

7. SS Tanner Wetrich

8. RF Connor McCaffery

9. 3B Brendan Sher

SP Cam Baumann (4-4)

Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota

Time: 9:03 p.m. CT

(Game delayed due to length of Maryland vs. Michigan game)

Location: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha

TV: BTN

Watch online: BTN2Go

Radio: AM 800 KXIC

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @RyanKronberg, @GazetteOnIowa