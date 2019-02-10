Iowa Hawkeyes

Gary Barta: "Thrilled" about College Football Playoff role

Iowa AD will be one of 12 who select college football's national semifinalists

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta walks along a Kinnick Stadium sideline on 9.1.18. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta walks along a Kinnick Stadium sideline on 9.1.18. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Gary Barta said he would "love the opportunity to recuse myself" from certain discussions among College Football Playoff selection committee members.

That would happen if Iowa were a candidate to be a CFP team. Barta, Iowa’s athletics director, was named last week to replace Ohio State AD Gene Smith on the selection committee.

“I was nominated by the Big Ten,” Barta said Sunday. “I said I’d be thrilled if the opportunity presented itself. I played the sport of football. It’s probably the sport I understand the most.”

Barta said it would mean “a lot more work” for him, but said he has the senior staff in place to handle his absences.

“I’m delighted that Gary will be joining the committee,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said last week. “He is a highly respected leader in college football and I look forward to him becoming a member of the committee. I know Gary to be a person of excellent judgment and he’ll fit right in.”

Barta is in his 12th year as Iowa’s athletics director. He serves on the NCAA Division I Council and is involved in the NCAA Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering. He played quarterback at North Dakota in the 1980s.

l Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa men's basketball vs. Northwestern: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa vs. Northwestern men's basketball: Time, TV, live stream, data

Loss off the mat changed Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli's perspective

Iowa men's basketball can't let guard down vs. Northwestern

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Warren: Democrats win if they run on economic opportunity

Lawmakers revive push for campus 'free-speech'

From VA grounds, tragic messages

Family wants World War II vet, grandfather, to 'feel the love'

In Cedar Rapids, mental health calls get a helping hand

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.