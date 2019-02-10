Gary Barta: "Thrilled" about College Football Playoff role

IOWA CITY — Gary Barta said he would "love the opportunity to recuse myself" from certain discussions among College Football Playoff selection committee members.

That would happen if Iowa were a candidate to be a CFP team. Barta, Iowa’s athletics director, was named last week to replace Ohio State AD Gene Smith on the selection committee.

“I was nominated by the Big Ten,” Barta said Sunday. “I said I’d be thrilled if the opportunity presented itself. I played the sport of football. It’s probably the sport I understand the most.”

Barta said it would mean “a lot more work” for him, but said he has the senior staff in place to handle his absences.

“I’m delighted that Gary will be joining the committee,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said last week. “He is a highly respected leader in college football and I look forward to him becoming a member of the committee. I know Gary to be a person of excellent judgment and he’ll fit right in.”

Barta is in his 12th year as Iowa’s athletics director. He serves on the NCAA Division I Council and is involved in the NCAA Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering. He played quarterback at North Dakota in the 1980s.

