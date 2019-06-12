Bond Shymansky replaced as head coach of Big Ten foreign tour

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky will not coach a Big Ten team on a foreign tour, while on leave for “significant” violations. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
University of Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky will not coach the Big Ten foreign tour, the University of Iowa athletics department and Big Ten confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Shymansky has been on paid leave since May 20 due to “significant” and “serious” violations, and the university’s investigation still is ongoing, according to Jack Rossi of the sports information department.

“He is not allowed to participate in anything related to the team during this period,” Rossi wrote in an email. “Thus he was removed from the Big Ten Foreign Tour.”

Iowa sophomore setter Brie Orr will still participate on the tour, Rossi said. Orr has appeared in every game since arriving in Iowa City in 2017.

Michigan Coach Mark Rosen will instead serve as head coach for the tour. No members of Shymansky’s staff are part of the trip.

The trip will take 12 Big Ten players to Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan, beginning Friday and ending June 26. It includes on-court competition and chances for the athletes to visit several Japanese landmarks. The conference has not released the schedule for the tour yet.

It will be the third Big Ten volleyball trip in the last five years.

