Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2020: How to watch, brackets, matchups, schedule, results

The 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships begin Saturday at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. as wrestlers begin their quests for conference titles and NCAA tournament berths.

Postseason expectations for No. 1-ranked Iowa are sky high and the Hawkeyes can make their first March impression Saturday. Here’s how the Hawkeyes stack up at all 10 weights this weekend.

Find brackets, matchups, Saturday’s schedule and results and streaming details here.

Big Ten wrestling schedule

SATURDAY

9 a.m. CT — Session I

5:30 p.m. CT — Session II (semifinals)

SUNDAY

11 a.m. CT — Session III (medal round)

2:30 p.m. CT — Session IV (championships)

How to watch Big Ten wrestling

SESSIONS I, II, III

Online — BTN+

SESSION IV

TV — BTN

Online — Fox Sports Go

Big Ten wrestling pairings, results

» Printable Big Ten wrestling brackets

125

First round

Bye: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa)

No. 8 Nicolas Aguilar (Rutgers) vs. No. 9 Eric Barnett (Wisconsin)

No. 5 Jack Medley (Michigan) vs. No. 12 Logan Griffin (Michigan State)

No. 4 Justin Cardani (Illinois) vs. No. 13 Brandon Cray (Maryland)

No. 3 Patrick McKee (Minnesota) vs. No. 14 Brandon Meredith (Penn State)

No. 6 Michael DeAugustino (Northwestern) vs. No. 11 Malik Heinselman (Ohio State)

No. 7 Liam Cronin (Indiana) vs. No. 10 Alex Thomsen (Nebraska)

Bye: No. 2 Devin Schroder (Purdue)

133

First round

Bye: No. 1 Seth Gross (Wisconsin)

No. 8 Joey Silva (Michigan) vs. No. 9 Cayden Rooks (Indiana)

No. 5 Sebastian Rivera (Northwestern) vs. No. 12 Travis Ford-Melton (Purdue)

No. 4 Travis Piotrowski (Illinois) vs. No. 13 King Sandoval (Maryland)

No. 3 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. No. 14 Jordan Decatur (Ohio State)

No. 6 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) vs. No. 11 Boo Dryden (Minnesota)

No. 7 Sammy Alvarez (Rutgers) vs. No. 10 Garrett Pepple (Michigan State)

Bye: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State)

141

First round

Bye: No. 1 Nick Lee (Penn State)

No. 8 Parker Filius (Purdue) vs. No. 9 Cole Mattin (Michigan)

No. 5 Tristian Moran (Wisconsin) vs. No. 12 Matt Santos (Michigan State)

No. 4 Chad Red (Nebraska) vs. No. 13 Eddie Bolivar (Indiana)

No. 3 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. No. 14 Hunter Baxter (Maryland)

No. 6 Mitch McKee (Minnesota) vs. No. 11 JoJo Aragona (Rutgers)

No. 7 Dylan Duncan (Illinois) vs. No. 10 Alec McKenna (Northwestern)

Bye: No. 2 Luke Pletcher (Ohio State)

149

First round

Bye: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State)

No. 8 Jarod Verkleeren (Penn State) vs. No. 9 Yahya Thomas (Northwestern)

No. 5 Graham Rooks (Indiana) vs. No. 12 Alex Hrisopoulos (Michigan State)

No. 4 Kanen Storr (Michigan) vs. No. 13 Mousa Jodeh (Illinois)

No. 3 Brayton Lee (Minnesota) vs. No. 14 Ryan Garlitz (Maryland)

No. 6 Cole Martin (Wisconsin) vs. No. 11 Gerard Angelo (Rutgers)

No. 7 Collin Purinton (Nebraska) vs. No. 10 Griffin Parriott (Purdue)

Bye: No. 2 Pat Lugo (Iowa)

157

First round

Bye: No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern)

No. 8 Eric Barone (Illinois) vs. No. 9 Michael VanBrill (Rutgers)

No. 5 Ryan Thomas (Minnesota) vs. No. 12 Garrett Model (Wisconsin)

No. 4 Will Lewan (Michigan) vs. No. 13 Bo Pipher (Penn State)

No. 3 Kendall Coleman (Purdue) vs. No. 14 Fernie Silva (Indiana)

No. 6 Jake Tucker (Michigan State) vs. No. 11 Elijah Cleary (Ohio State)

No. 7 Peyton Robb (Nebraska) vs. No. 10 Jahi Jones (Maryland)

Bye: No. 2 Kaleb Young (Iowa)

165

First round

Bye: No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State)

No. 8 Bailee O’Reilly (Minnesota) vs. No. 9 Drew Hughes (Michigan State)

No. 5 Ethan Smith (Ohio State) vs. No. 12 Tyler Meisinger (Michigan)

No. 4 Isaiah White (Nebraska) vs. No. 13 Nate Limmex (Purdue)

No. 3 Evan Wick (Wisconsin) vs. No. 14 Diego Lemley (Indiana)

No. 6 Shayne Oster (Northwestern) vs. No. 11 Brett Donner (Rutgers)

No. 7 Danny Braunagel (Illinois) vs. No. 10 Kyle Cochran (Maryland)

Bye: No. 2 Alex Marinelli (Iowa)

174

First round

Bye: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa)

No. 8 Layne Malczewski (Michigan State) No. 9 Philip Spadafora (Maryland)

No. 5 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) vs. No. 12 Max Maylor (Michigan)

No. 4 Devin Skatzka (Minnesota) vs. No. 13 Eric Yang (Northwestern)

Bye: No. 3 Dylan Lydy (Purdue)

No. 6 Kaleb Romero (Ohio State) vs. No. 11 Willie Scott (Rutgers)

No. 7 Joey Gunther (Illinois) vs. No. 10 Jared Krattiger (Wisconsin)

Bye: No. 2 Mark Hall (Penn State)

184

First round

Bye: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State)

No. 8 Owen Webster (Minnesota) vs. No. 9 Johnny Sebastian (Wisconsin)

No. 5 Billy Janzer (Rutgers) vs. No. 12 Jack Jessen (Northwestern)

No. 4 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) vs. No. 13 Jake Hinz (Indiana)

No. 3 Abe Assasd (Iowa) vs. No. 14 Kyle Jasenski (Maryland)

No. 6 Rocky Jordan (Ohio State) vs. No. 11 Max Lyon (Purdue)

No. 7 Zac Braunagel (Illinois) vs. No. 10 Jelani Embree (Michigan)

Bye: No. 2 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State)

197

First round

Bye: No. 1 Kollin Moore (Ohio State)

No. 8 Jackson Striggow (Michigan) vs. No. 9 Jaron Smith (Maryland)

No. 5 Lucas Davison (Northwestern) vs. No. 12 Nick May (Michigan State)

No. 4 Christian Brunner (Purdue) vs. No. 13 Taylor Watkins (Wisconsin)

No. 3 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. No. 14 Nick Willham (Indiana)

No. 6 Shakur Rasheed (Penn State) vs. No. 11 Matt Wroblewski (Illinois)

No. 7 Jordan Pagano (Rutgers) vs. No. 10 Hunter Ritter (Minnesota)

Bye: No. 2 Eric Schultz (Nebraska)

Hwt.

First round

Bye: No. 1 Mason Parris (Michigan)

No. 8 Thomas Penola (Purdue) vs. No. 9 Luke Luffman (Illinois)

No. 5 David Jensen (Nebraska) vs. No. 12 Jake Kleimola (Indiana)

No. 4 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin) vs. No. 13 Jack Heyob (Northwestern)

No. 3 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. No. 14 Parker Robinson (Maryland)

No. 6 Gary Traub (Ohio State) vs. No. 11 Christian Rebottaro (Michigan State)

No. 7 Seth Nevillis (Penn State) vs. No. 10 Alex Esposito (Rutgers)

Bye: No. 2 Gable Steveson (Minnesota)