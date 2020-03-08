Iowa Hawkeyes

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2020: How to watch, finals matchups, schedule, results

Michael Kemerer is one of four Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling for Big Ten titles Sunday. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
It’s the second and final day of the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J., where four Iowa wrestlers will be competing for conference titles.

The top-ranked Hawkeyes lead the team race with 121.5 points entering Sunday as they seek their first outright Big Ten title since 2010.

Sunday is of course highlighted by the finals in the afternoon, but the medal round is up first. Find matchups, results and information about how to watch here.

How to watch, follow Big Ten wrestling

SCHEDULE

11 a.m. CT — Session III (medal round)

2:30 p.m. CT — Session IV (championships)

SESSION III LIVE STREAMBTN+

FINALS TV — BTN

FINALS LIVE STREAMFox Sports Go

LIVE RESULTS — FloArena

» Day 1 Big Ten wrestling results

Big Ten wrestling finals matchups

Tournament seeds listed

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Devin Schroder (Purdue)

133: No. 5 Sebastian Rivera (Northwestern) vs. No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State)

141: No. 1 Nick Lee (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Luke Pletcher (Ohio State)

149: No. 1 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) vs. No. 2 Pat Lugo (Iowa)

157: No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) vs. No. 3 Kendall Coleman (Purdue)

165: No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Alex Marinelli (Iowa)

174: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Mark Hall (Penn State)

184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State)

197: No. 1 Kollin Moore (Ohio State) vs. No. 2 Eric Schultz (Nebraska)

Hwt.: No. 1 Mason Parris (Michigan) vs. No. 2 Gable Steveson (Minnesota)

