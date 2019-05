Big Ten baseball tournament 2019: Schedule, scores, TV

The 2019 Big Ten baseball tournament gets started Wednesday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha with eight teams in action.

It’s a double-elimination tournament until the championship game, which is set for Sunday. The winner gets an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

All games will be televised on BTN and streamed on BTN2Go.

Here’s a look at the pairings and schedule.

First round – Wednesday

9 a.m. – No. 3 Illinois (36-17, 15-9) vs. No. 6 Maryland (28-27, 12-12)

1 p.m. – No. 2 Michigan (38-16, 16-7) vs. No. 7 Ohio State (31-24, 12-12)

5 p.m. – No. 1 Indiana (36-19, 17-7) vs. No. 8 Iowa (30-22, 12-12)

9 p.m. – No. 4 Minnesota (26-25, 15-9) vs. No. 5 Nebraska (28-20, 15-9)

Consolation round – Thursday

9 a.m. – Illinois/Maryland loser vs. Michigan/Ohio State loser (Elimination game)

1 p.m. – Indiana/Iowa loser vs. Minnesota/Nebraska loser (Elimination game)

Second round – Thursday

5 p.m. – Illinois/Maryland winner vs. Michigan/Ohio State winner

9 p.m. – Indiana/Iowa winner vs. Minnesota/Nebraska winner

Consolation round – Friday

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday loser vs. 9 a.m. Thursday winner (Elimination game)

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday loser vs. 1 p.m. Thursday winner (Elimination game)

Semifinals – Saturday

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday winner vs. 3:30 p.m. Friday winner

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday winner vs. 7:30 p.m. Friday winner

5 p.m. – Bottom bracket rematch (if necessary)

9 p.m. – Top bracket rematch (if necessary), moves to 5 p.m. if no top bracket rematch

Championship – Sunday

1 p.m.