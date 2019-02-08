Iowa Hawkeyes

Pinning Combination: Austin DeSanto, high school postseason and more Iowa wrestling talk

The Gazette
Iowa's Austin DeSanto (from left) works against Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 133-pound bout of their Big Ten Conference wrestling dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa's Austin DeSanto (from left) works against Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 133-pound bout of their Big Ten Conference wrestling dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

Iowa picked up a big win Sunday at Nebraska, but the talk of the week has been Austin DeSanto’s one-match suspension for taunting. The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former Cedar Rapids Jefferson coach Dick Briggs discuss that and all things Hawkeye wrestling on the latest Pinning Combination.

That’s in the college version above (and here on Facebook), along with Iowa State’s dominant weekend and Wartburg’s thrilling win in the Battle of the Burgs.

In the high school segment below (and here on Facebook) is a recap of sectionals and regional duals and a look ahead to Saturday’s districts and next week’s state tournament.

The Gazette

