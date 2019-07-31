3 Iowa coaches get contract extensions

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa athletics department announced Wednesday three coaches have signed five-year contract extensions, including director of track and field/cross country Joey Woody.

Women’s soccer coach Dave DiIanni and men’s golf coach Tyler Stith also were given extensions.

All three are entering their sixth seasons at Iowa.

“Dave, Tyler and Joey have advanced their programs in all three phases of Win. Graduate. Do It Right,” athletics director Gary Barta said in a news release. “Their student-athletes and teams have enjoyed success in competition, and are succeeding in the classroom and in the community.

“I am grateful for their efforts and appreciate their continued dedication to Iowa Hawkeye athletics.”

Woody, a former City High prep standout, led the Hawkeyes to the men’s Big Ten championship in 2019 and saw Iowa crown its first national champion in 13 seasons when Laulauga Tausaga won the women’s discus title at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. He was named Big Ten and USTFCCCA Midwest Region Men’s Coach of the Year.

Woody has led Iowa to 35 Big Ten individual titles, 10 relay titles, two men’s Big Ten team titles and has coached 137 All-Americans.

“... I am committed to providing the very best for our student-athletes and coaches ...,” Woody said in the release.

DiIanni has won 46 games and advanced to two Big Ten tournaments in five seasons.

“This is an exciting time for Iowa soccer,” DiIanni said in the release.

Stith has led the Hawkeyes to top-four finishes at the Big Ten Championships four times, advanced to four NCAA Regionals and totaled three or more top-three tournament finishes all five seasons.