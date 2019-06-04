13 athletes from Iowa, ISU competing in Day 1 of NCAA track and field

Iowa Hawkeyes

Thirteen athletes from Iowa and Iowa State will help kick off the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

The Hawkeyes will have 13 athletes competing in 14 events during the four-day meet at Mike A Meyers Stadium on the University of Texas campus, including Karayme Bartley (200-meter dash), Chris Douglas (400 hurdles), Mar’yea Harris (400 dash), Wayne Lawrence (400 dash), Jaylan McConico (110 high hurdles) and Antonio Woodard (200 dash) in Wednesday’s prelims.

The 400 and 1,600 relays also will run Wednesday with Bartley, Lawrence and Woodard on both, Harris on the 1,600 and Colin Hofacker on the 400.

Iowa State will have seven athletes competing on the opening day — Vlad Pavlenko (hammer throw), Festus Lagat (800), Eric Fogltanz (400 hurdles) and it’s men’s 1,600 relay of Charlie Johnson, Roshon Roomes, Ben Kelly and Foglatz.

