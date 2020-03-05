Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa will play for the Big Ten tournament No. 4 seed Sunday at Illinois

Iowa-Illinois winner will advance directly to Friday in league tournament

Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (center) loses control of the ball as Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (left), and Luther Muhammad
Illinois’ Da’Monte Williams (center) loses control of the ball as Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell (left), and Luther Muhammad defend during Ohio State’s 71-63 win over the Illini. (Jay LaPrete/Associated Press)

The double-bye hasn’t gone bye-bye for the Iowa men’s basketball team yet.

Illinois’ 71-63 loss at Ohio State Thursday night means Sunday’s 6 p.m. Iowa-Illinois game in Champaign is for the No. 4 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Which means the winner will bypass Thursday’s games and go straight to Friday’s quarterfinals. Both teams had already won their way out of Wednesday’s play-in games.

The Illini fell to 12-7 in the Big Ten Thursday and almost surely had their regular-season championship hopes dashed. Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin are 13-6 and would all have to lose their finales to open the door for the Illini. Wisconsin closes at Indiana Saturday. Maryland hosts Michigan and Michigan State is home against Ohio State Sunday afternoon.

Iowa is 11-8, tied for fifth place with Ohio State and Penn State. Iowa would secure the No. 4 seed if it beats the Illini because it would hold the tiebreaker if it finished at 12-8 along with Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State.

The Hawkeyes beat Illinois 72-65 in Iowa City last month.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa loses big to Purdue on the boards and the scoreboard

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball vs. Purdue Boilermakers,

Iowa men's basketball vs. Purdue: Box score, highlights, live updates recap

Purdue vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, point spread

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A murder outside a Cedar Rapids smoke shop shakes a mom's faith in the community

Chew on This: Villas Patio reopens in Marion, The Bohemian restaurant gets closer to completion in NewBo

Plug pulled on $72 million Hiawatha Midtown project

Senators urge changes to reduce Missouri River flooding

Cedar Rapids man faces attempted murder charge in February shooting

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.