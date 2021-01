Iowa has moved up to No. 4 in the new Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25.

The Hawkeyes (12-2) climbed over Texas for the fourth spot after their 96-73 win at Northwestern Sunday. The Longhorns lost at then-No. 15 Texas Tech last Wednesday, 79-77, and are now ranked fifth.

It is Iowa’s ninth-straight week in the Top Ten, its longest such streak since the 1988-89 season.

The Hawkeyes’ next game is Thursday night at home against Indiana.