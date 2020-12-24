Iowa Football

Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette declares for NFL draft

Senior won't play in Music City Bowl

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs up the sideline as wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) makes a block on Wi
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs up the sideline as wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) makes a block on Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (21) during the Haweyes’ 28-7 win at Kinnick Stadium on Dec. 12. f (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, opting out of playing with the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.

Smith-Marsette, a senior from Newark, N.J., caught 110 passes for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns and had 34 rushes for 274 yards and four TDs in his career. This year he had 25 catches for 345 yards and four scores.

He was the Offensive Most Valuable Player in Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over USC last year, with touchdowns rushing, receiving, and via a 98-yard kickoff return.

Smith-Marsette’s 28.8-yard average on 53 returns ranks second all-time in the Big Ten.

His last play as a Hawkeye was a 53-yard touchdown catch against Wisconsin.

He could have had an extra year of eligibility with the NCAA granting one to all fall sports athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

 

