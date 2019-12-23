Remembering Hayden Fry
 

Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa ranked 25th in AP men's basketball poll

Hawkeyes' first appearance of the season in the rankings

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and center Luka Garza (55) celebrate their basketball team's 77-70 win over Cincinnati last Saturday at Chicago's United Center. (Matt Marton/Associated Press)
Iowa has made its first appearance of the season in Associated Press’ men’s basketball Top 25.

The Hawkeyes (9-3) are No. 25 on the heels of their 77-70 victory over Cincinnati last Saturday in Chicago. They were ranked for 15 weeks last season.

Iowa owns a win over current No. 23 Texas Tech. Its three losses were to Michigan (now ranked 11th), unbeaten San Diego State (15th) and DePaul. They have a combined record of 33-4.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked, including the Hawkeyes’ next Big Ten opponent, No. 20 Penn State. Northern Iowa (11-1) received the 36th-most votes.

Iowa’s next game is Dec. 29 at home against Kennesaw State (1-11).

AP men's basketball Top 25

1. Gonzaga (13-1)

2. Ohio State (11-1)

3. Louisville (11-1)

4. Duke (10-1)

5. Kansas (9-2)

6. Oregon (10-2)

7. Baylor (9-1)

8. Auburn (11-0)

9. Memphis (10-1)

10. Villanova (9-2)

11. Michigan (9-3)

12. Butler (11-1)

13. Maryland (10-2)

14. Michigan State (9-3)

15. San Diego State (12-0)

16. Virginia (9-2)

17. Florida State (10-2)

18. Dayton (9-2)

19. Kentucky (8-3)

20. Penn State (10-2)

21. Washington (9-2)

22. West Virginia (10-1)

23. Texas Tech (8-3)

24. Arizona (10-3)

25. Iowa (9-3)

