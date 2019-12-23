Iowa ranked 25th in AP men's basketball poll

Iowa has made its first appearance of the season in Associated Press’ men’s basketball Top 25.

The Hawkeyes (9-3) are No. 25 on the heels of their 77-70 victory over Cincinnati last Saturday in Chicago. They were ranked for 15 weeks last season.

Iowa owns a win over current No. 23 Texas Tech. Its three losses were to Michigan (now ranked 11th), unbeaten San Diego State (15th) and DePaul. They have a combined record of 33-4.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked, including the Hawkeyes’ next Big Ten opponent, No. 20 Penn State. Northern Iowa (11-1) received the 36th-most votes.

Iowa’s next game is Dec. 29 at home against Kennesaw State (1-11).

AP men's basketball Top 25

1. Gonzaga (13-1)

2. Ohio State (11-1)

3. Louisville (11-1)

4. Duke (10-1)

5. Kansas (9-2)

6. Oregon (10-2)

7. Baylor (9-1)

8. Auburn (11-0)

9. Memphis (10-1)

10. Villanova (9-2)

11. Michigan (9-3)

12. Butler (11-1)

13. Maryland (10-2)

14. Michigan State (9-3)

15. San Diego State (12-0)

16. Virginia (9-2)

17. Florida State (10-2)

18. Dayton (9-2)

19. Kentucky (8-3)

20. Penn State (10-2)

21. Washington (9-2)

22. West Virginia (10-1)

23. Texas Tech (8-3)

24. Arizona (10-3)

25. Iowa (9-3)

