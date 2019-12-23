Iowa ranked 25th in AP men's basketball poll

Iowa has made its first appearance of the season in Associated Press’ men’s basketball Top 25.
The Hawkeyes (9-3) are No. 25 on the heels of their 77-70 victory over Cincinnati last Saturday in Chicago. They were ranked for 15 weeks last season.
Iowa owns a win over current No. 23 Texas Tech. Its three losses were to Michigan (now ranked 11th), unbeaten San Diego State (15th) and DePaul. They have a combined record of 33-4.
Five Big Ten teams are ranked, including the Hawkeyes’ next Big Ten opponent, No. 20 Penn State. Northern Iowa (11-1) received the 36th-most votes.
Iowa’s next game is Dec. 29 at home against Kennesaw State (1-11).
AP men's basketball Top 25
1. Gonzaga (13-1)
2. Ohio State (11-1)
3. Louisville (11-1)
4. Duke (10-1)
5. Kansas (9-2)
6. Oregon (10-2)
7. Baylor (9-1)
8. Auburn (11-0)
9. Memphis (10-1)
10. Villanova (9-2)
11. Michigan (9-3)
12. Butler (11-1)
13. Maryland (10-2)
14. Michigan State (9-3)
15. San Diego State (12-0)
16. Virginia (9-2)
17. Florida State (10-2)
18. Dayton (9-2)
19. Kentucky (8-3)
20. Penn State (10-2)
21. Washington (9-2)
22. West Virginia (10-1)
23. Texas Tech (8-3)
24. Arizona (10-3)
25. Iowa (9-3)
