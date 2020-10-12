Iowa Football

Iowa vs. Purdue football game time, TV channel set

Hawkeyes will play Minnesota and Nebraska on Fridays

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) pushes away from Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) in their game at Kinnick Stad
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) pushes away from Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) in their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 19, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The Iowa football team’s season-opener at Purdue will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m., Central time.

The game will be televised by Big Ten Network.

Illinois at Wisconsin will be next Friday night’s Big Ten game.

However, the Hawkeyes will play at Minnesota on a Friday evening, on Nov. 13. Bring a jacket. Or don’t, since fans won’t be able to attend. That game is at 6 p.m., on FS1.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska-Iowa game will be on Black Friday after all, for the 10th-straight year. The game time will be determined at a later date.

None of Iowa’s other games have starting times announced.

Here is the Hawkeyes’ schedule as of now:

Oct. 24 at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Oct. 31 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 7 Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 13 at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Nov. 21 at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 27 Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 5 at Illinois, TBA

Dec. 12 Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 19 Champions Week

