Iowa vs. Purdue football game time, TV channel set

The Iowa football team’s season-opener at Purdue will be played on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m., Central time.

The game will be televised by Big Ten Network.

Illinois at Wisconsin will be next Friday night’s Big Ten game.

However, the Hawkeyes will play at Minnesota on a Friday evening, on Nov. 13. Bring a jacket. Or don’t, since fans won’t be able to attend. That game is at 6 p.m., on FS1.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska-Iowa game will be on Black Friday after all, for the 10th-straight year. The game time will be determined at a later date.

None of Iowa’s other games have starting times announced.

Here is the Hawkeyes’ schedule as of now:

Oct. 24 at Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, BTN

Oct. 31 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 7 Michigan State, TBA

Nov. 13 at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FS1

Nov. 21 at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 27 Nebraska, TBA

Dec. 5 at Illinois, TBA

Dec. 12 Wisconsin, TBA

Dec. 19 Champions Week