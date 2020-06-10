Iowa men's basketball may play Oregon State in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Iowa may play Oregon State in a men’s basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

According to The Oregonian, the date would be Dec. 22, but the paperwork to make the game official hasn’t been finalized.

Oregon State was 18-13 last season, 7-11 in the Pacific-12 Conference. Iowa was 20-11 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes have played at the Pentagon once before, an 80-73 win over Colorado in December 2017. The crowd was predominantly in favor of Iowa, understandably so given the 3,250-seat arena is 10 miles from the Iowa border.

All of Iowa’s nonconference schedule is now set, other than the announcements of the sites and opponents in the Gavitt Games (Big East) and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.