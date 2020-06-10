Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa men's basketball may play Oregon State in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Hawkeyes have warm memories of their 1st game in Sanford Pentagon

Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Photo from SanfordPentagon.com)
Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Photo from SanfordPentagon.com)

Iowa may play Oregon State in a men’s basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

According to The Oregonian, the date would be Dec. 22, but the paperwork to make the game official hasn’t been finalized.

Oregon State was 18-13 last season, 7-11 in the Pacific-12 Conference. Iowa was 20-11 overall, 11-9 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes have played at the Pentagon once before, an 80-73 win over Colorado in December 2017. The crowd was predominantly in favor of Iowa, understandably so given the 3,250-seat arena is 10 miles from the Iowa border.

All of Iowa’s nonconference schedule is now set, other than the announcements of the sites and opponents in the Gavitt Games (Big East) and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Several Iowa men's basketball nonconference games are booked for 2020-21 season

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery gets hardship waiver approved

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, Jack Nunge get hardship waivers from Big Ten

B.J. Armstrong more famous Sunday than when he started for Michael Jordan's Bulls

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions for businesses to operate at full capacity

Iowa State, UNI to start fall semester early, end before Thanksgiving

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, June 10

In the Corridor, protest demands hit the City Council dais

Lawmaker from Coggon hospitalized

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.