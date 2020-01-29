ARTICLE

Hawkeyes hard-pressed to get season-sweep of Maryland

Iowa needs same kind of defense Thursday as it played at home vs. Terrapins

Iowa's Luka Garza (55) gets past Maryland's Jalen Smith during the Hawkeyes' 66-65 loss to the Terrapins at Carver-Hawke
Iowa’s Luka Garza (55) gets past Maryland’s Jalen Smith during the Hawkeyes’ 66-65 loss to the Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 19, 2019. Iowa beat Maryland at Carver three weeks ago, and the teams meet again Thursday at Maryland. (The Gazette)

Does the following player sound familiar?

He is pushing 7-foot tall, averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds over his last two games, plays for a team that is 6-3 in the Big Ten and ranked in the Top 20, and grew up about a 40-minute drive from the University of Maryland.

He isn’t Iowa’s Luka Garza, though Garza fits that description almost precisely. His averages over the last two games are actually 24.5 points and 15.5 rebounds.

No, the player in this case is Maryland 6-10 sophomore Jalen Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week. Garza and Smith tangle again Thursday night, this time at Maryland. Both men are on a roll. Both are on teams that are on a roll.

The Hawkeyes come to Xfinity Center in College Park with a 5-game win streak that began Jan. 10 in Iowa City when they handled Maryland, 67-49. The Terrapins have won their last three games.

Smith has a short trip home to Baltimore from his College Park campus. Garza’s Washington, D.C., home is no commute from Iowa City, but this game allows his family and friends from the area a chance to see him play in person.

Garza is bringing season-averages of 23.1 points and 10.7 rebounds. Smith’s averages are none-too-shabby at 15.2 and 9.6, and he’s certainly been bringing it lately.

“He’s making threes, they post him up, he’s got great hands,” said Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery Wednesday. “He gets loose stuff and finishes it. He’s playing, I think, with real good energy. They’re going to him.”

It sounds like a description of Garza, too, does it not?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Smith was on the preseason All-Big Ten team, not Garza. who now is on midseason All-America teams and is a National Player of the Year candidate. When Iowa beat Maryland 67-49 in Iowa City on Jan. 10, Garza had 21 points and 13 rebounds to Smith’s 13 and 5.

That game was an aberration for the 16-4 Terrapins. It’s their only loss by double-digits, and it was one of the 15-5 Hawkeyes’ best performances. Maryland was held to 32.7 percent shooting from the field, and was 4-of-22 from 3-point distance. Iowa out-rebounded the Terps, 44-32.

Trying to post a reasonable facsimile at Maryland is indeed a challenge for the Hawkeyes.

“I think we defended pretty well that night,” McCaffery said. “We got some consecutive stops.

“They’ve essentially been unbeatable at home. They’ve got two really good road wins since we played them.”

Smith is but one asset in a sturdy lineup, captained by senior point guard Anthony Cowan.

“You have to understand how gifted they are offensively,” said McCaffery. “You’ve got to defend them. If you try to just outscore them and go toe to toe with that way, they’re pretty impressive.

“You have to defend, you have to rebound, you have to contest, you have to respect some talented guys they have. They’ve got good players. It will be a great atmosphere and a great test for us.”

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Judge sets bond at $50,000 cash for 18-year-old accused in Kennedy High School robbery

Feeling dizzy or unbalanced? Vestibular physical therapy could help

Dark horse GOP candidate Joe Walsh favors Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren in White House over Donald Trump

Lee Enterprises to buy Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

Diagnosis, treatment and how to avoid osteoporosis

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids police identify 22-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday morning

Iowa's spring flooding outlook 'not so good'

Grassley and Ernst need to take impeachment seriously

How to fix errors in your medical records

'Party in the 21st Century' exhibit puts Slovak folk traditions in spotlight

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.