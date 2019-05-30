Iowa Football

Iowa football 2019 kickoff times: Season-opener is a night game

Iowa-Iowa State game is a 3 p.m. start

Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Wisconsin Badgers in their night game at Kinnick Stadium last Sept. 22. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa’s 2019 football season will start with a 6:30 home game against Miami (Ohio) on Aug. 31.

Seven starting times of Hawkeyes games were announced Thursday. Here is the entire schedule, and what we know time-wise and television-wise at this time:

Aug. 31: Miami (Ohio) 6:30 p.m., FS1

Sept. 7: Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1

Sept. 14: at Iowa State, 3 p.m., FS1

Sept. 28: Middle Tennessee State, TBA

Oct. 5: at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Oct. 12: Penn State, TBA

Oct. 19: Purdue, 11 a.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 26: at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Nov. 9: at Wisconsin, TBA

Nov. 16: Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 23: Illinois, TBA

Nov. 29: at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m., BTN

