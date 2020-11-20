Iowa finalizes men's basketball date with Iowa State

The dates have filled in for the Iowa men’s basketball team’s games against Iowa State and Western Illinois, giving the Hawkeyes a complete 27-game schedule for this season.

Iowa will host Iowa State Dec. 11, with the game time to be determined. The Hawkeyes will host the Leathernecks on Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to start their season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena next Wednesday at 3 p.m. against North Carolina Central, with a 4 p.m. home game against Southern two days later.

Start times and TV information for Iowa’s complete schedule are expected to be announced next week.

2020-21 Iowa men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 25: North Carolina Central, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27: Southern 4 p.m.

Dec. 3: Western Illinois, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8: North Carolina

Dec. 11: Iowa State

Dec. 13: Northern Illinois

Dec. 19: vs. Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, S.D., 11 a.m.

Dec. 22: Purdue

Dec. 25 at Minnesota

Dec. 29: Northwestern

Jan. 2: at Rutgers

Jan. 7: at Maryland

Jan. 10 or 11: Minnesota

Jan. 14: Michigan State

Jan. 17 or 18: at Northwestern

Jan. 21: Indiana

Jan. 24: Nebraska

Jan. 29: at Illinois

Feb. 4: Ohio State

Feb. 7: at Indiana

Feb. 10: Rutgers

Feb. 13: at Michigan State

Feb. 18: at Wisconsin

Feb. 21: Penn State

Feb. 28: at Ohio State

March 4: at Michigan

March 7: Wisconsin

March 10-14: Big Ten tournament in Chicago