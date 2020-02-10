Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa Hawkeyes drop to No. 21 in AP men's basketball poll

Big beating at Purdue costs Iowa at ballot box

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) falls after being fouled, between Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) and guard Sasha Stefanovic
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) falls after being fouled, between Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) and guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) during the Hawkeyes’ 104-68 loss to the Boilermakers last Wednesday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Size matters.

The disparity in the point totals of Iowa and Purdue last Wednesday cost the Hawkeyes four spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25, released Monday morning.

Iowa dropped to 21st on the heels of its 104-68 defeat to the Boilermakers. The Hawkeyes (17-7) came home and handled Nebraska, 96-72, but home wins over the Huskers this season don’t cut much ice with AP voters.

Just four Big Ten teams are ranked. Maryland is ninth, Penn State 13th and Illinois 22nd. Michigan State, tied with Iowa for fourth place in the Big Ten at 8-5, fell out of the rankings after losing last week to Penn State and Michigan.

Iowa’s next game is Thursday night at Indiana.

AP men's basketball Top 25 — Feb. 10, 2020

1. Baylor (21-1)

2. Gonzaga (25-1)

3. Kansas (20-3)

4. San Diego State (24-0)

5. Louisville (21-3)

6. Dayton (21-2)

7. Duke (20-3)

8. Florida State (20-3)

9. Maryland (19-4)

10. Seton Hall (18-5)

11. Auburn (21-2)

12. Kentucky (18-5)

13. Penn State (18-5)

14. West Virginia (18-5)

15. Villanova (17-6)

16. Colorado (19-5)

17. Oregon (18-6)

18. Marquette (17-6)

19. Butler (18-6)

20. Houston (19-5)

21. Iowa (17-7)

22. Illinois (16-7)

23. Creighton (18-6)

24. Texas Tech (15-8)

25. LSU (17-6)

Others receiving votes: Michigan State, Rhode Island, Northern Iowa, BYU, Arizona, Purdue, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Stephen F. Austin, Michigan, Rutgers, Virginia, East Tennessee State, Wright State, Winthrop

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

