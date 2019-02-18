SPORTS

Hawkeyes slip in men's basketball coaches' poll

Iowa goes down two spots, Iowa State goes up two

Both teams won on Saturday, but Iowa dropped two spots in Monday’s USA TODAY men’s basketball coaches’ poll and Iowa State rose two places.

Iowa (20-5) slipped from 17th to 19th after its 71-69 victory at Rutgers Saturday. LSU and Florida State jumped ahead of the Hawkeyes. LSU won at Kentucky and Georgia last week. Florida State won at Syracuse and defeated Louisville at home.

After knocking off Big 12-leader Kansas State 78-64 on the road Saturday, Iowa State (19-6) was elevated to 20th from its No. 22 spot a week ago. K-State dropped from 18th to 21st.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have games Tuesday night. Iowa hosts Maryland, which is tied for 25th in the rankings. Iowa State is at home against Oklahoma.

CONTINUE READING

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

After success with their first business, couple debuts Shop Where I Live

Iowa native: Formal announcement on presidential run will come 'fairly soon'

Budding FFA chapter at Clear Creek Amana High wins grant

After higher than expected snowfall in the Corridor, more snow coming Tuesday

Linn County unveils plans for access, homeless centers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

C-SPAN TV to feature Cedar Rapids on weekend special

Review: Grammy-winning cellist, music highlight concert

Buttigieg says he can provide Democrats a new path forward

Growing downtown Solon gears up for RAGBRAI training stop

No, the governor isn't going to forgive school snow days

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.