Both teams won on Saturday, but Iowa dropped two spots in Monday’s USA TODAY men’s basketball coaches’ poll and Iowa State rose two places.

Iowa (20-5) slipped from 17th to 19th after its 71-69 victory at Rutgers Saturday. LSU and Florida State jumped ahead of the Hawkeyes. LSU won at Kentucky and Georgia last week. Florida State won at Syracuse and defeated Louisville at home.

After knocking off Big 12-leader Kansas State 78-64 on the road Saturday, Iowa State (19-6) was elevated to 20th from its No. 22 spot a week ago. K-State dropped from 18th to 21st.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have games Tuesday night. Iowa hosts Maryland, which is tied for 25th in the rankings. Iowa State is at home against Oklahoma.