Iowa, Iowa State football joined by Auburn, Rutgers, Rockets in Twitter limbo

On Saturday, the Twitter accounts of the football programs of Iowa (@HawkeyeFootball) and Iowa State (@CycloneFB) were suspended by Twitter.

“Two University of Iowa Athletics Department official twitter accounts have been suspended due to music copyright infringement in a limited number of posts in 2018,” Iowa assistant athletic director/athletic communications Steve Roe wrote to the Des Moines Register on Saturday. “We are in the process of working with Twitter to resolve the issues and to ensure future posts are in compliance, and as a result, one of the accounts has been reactivated. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support of the UI Athletics Department social media accounts.”

As of 3 p.m., Monday, the suspensions had not been lifted.

Misery — assuming this is anything even faintly resembling misery, which requires a different kind of suspension (of belief) — loves company. Monday, the Twitter accounts for Auburn University football (@AuburnFootball) and the NBA’s Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) also were suspended.

The Rockets’ response:

“Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media posts with copyrighted music. We are working to correct the issue now.”

Also suspended: Rutgers’ football account (@RFootball).

The Rockets’ Twitter feed has 2.8 million followers. The Iowa football account has about 226,000 followers, and Iowa State football has over 105,000.

These suspensions were all in place as of 3:12 p.m. (CT) Monday.