Iowa-Iowa State football is a pick-em at Golden Nugget

The Golden Nugget in Las Vegas hath spoken, and the Sept. 14 Iowa-Iowa State football game is a pick’em, meaning neither team is favored to win.

The casino’s sportsbook put out several dozen early point spreads Thursday, three months before the season’s start. We will see how the early action goes and whether the sportsbook is forced to alter some lines.

In other games involving the Hawkeyes:

Michigan is favored by 12 points over Iowa in Ann Arbor on Oct. 5. The following Saturday, the Hawkeyes are a 2-point pick over Penn State.

Iowa is a 3-point favorite at Northwestern on Oct. 26. Wisconsin is a 2.5-point pick over the Hawkeyes on Nov. 9 in Madison.

And on Nov. 29 in Lincoln, Iowa and Nebraska are a pick’em.

By the way, limits for these lines at the Nugget are $1,000.