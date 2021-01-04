Iowa Men's Basketball

Iowa climbs to No. 5 in AP men's basketball Top 25

Hawkeyes move up 5 spots after 2 wins over ranked teams last week

Rutgers forward Dean Reiber (21) passes the ball away from Iowa defenders Joe Wieskamp (10) and Keegan Murray (15) durin
Rutgers forward Dean Reiber (21) passes the ball away from Iowa defenders Joe Wieskamp (10) and Keegan Murray (15) during the Hawkeyes' 77-75 win over the Scarlet Knights Saturday at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. (Noak K. Murray/Associated Press)

After beating two ranked teams last week, Iowa shot up five spots to No. 5 in the new Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings.

The Hawkeyes defeated then-No. 19 Northwestern 87-72 in Iowa City last Tuesday, then got a 77-75 victory at then-No. 14 Rutgers Saturday.

Iowa is the highest-ranked of the seven Big Ten teams in the Top 25. The Hawkeyes’ next game is Thursday night at Maryland.

The first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings of the season were released by the NCAA Monday. Iowa is seventh. Illinois is fourth, and unbeaten Michigan is sixth.

Drake, 12-0 and one of nine unbeaten teams in the country, is 20th in the NET.

 

