Iowa climbs to No. 5 in AP men's basketball Top 25

After beating two ranked teams last week, Iowa shot up five spots to No. 5 in the new Associated Press men’s college basketball rankings.

The Hawkeyes defeated then-No. 19 Northwestern 87-72 in Iowa City last Tuesday, then got a 77-75 victory at then-No. 14 Rutgers Saturday.

Iowa is the highest-ranked of the seven Big Ten teams in the Top 25. The Hawkeyes’ next game is Thursday night at Maryland.

Iowa moves up to No. 5 in this week's AP men's basketball Top 25



1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas



6. Kansas

7. Creighton

8. Wisconsin

9. Tennessee

10. Michigan



12. Illinois

15. Rutgers

16. Minnesota

23. Michigan State pic.twitter.com/7aLsKPWCSf — Iowa Hawkeyes | The Gazette (@GazetteOnIowa) January 4, 2021

The first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings of the season were released by the NCAA Monday. Iowa is seventh. Illinois is fourth, and unbeaten Michigan is sixth.

Drake, 12-0 and one of nine unbeaten teams in the country, is 20th in the NET.