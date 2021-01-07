Hawkeyes already equal last year's Big Ten road-win total

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two straight Big Ten road wins.

That’s nothing to take lightly for the Iowa men’s basketball team, or anyone else in the conference. Within six days, the Hawkeyes knocked off Rutgers and Maryland at their places to improve to 4-1 in the league. They battered Maryland Thursday night at the Xfinity Center, 89-67.

Last season, Iowa was 2-8 away from home in league play. They lost at Maryland, 82-72.

The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes absorbed a game-opening 19-9 run by the Terrapins, then owned them thereafter.

“It takes a certain focus to understand how good the teams are in this league, and they’re all different,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said.

“So you’re dealing with travel, you’re dealing with a new game plan.

“But it starts with a focus and concentration that’s necessary to go on the road in this league and perform well, consistently well.”

BOX SCORE STUFF: Iowa’s 50 percent (13-of-26) 3-point shooting Thursday was its best in its last 10 games, and its 53.7 percent from the field was its best in its last six.

Jordan Bohannon was 1-of-7 in 3-pointers Dec. 25 at Minnesota. He’s 15-of-23 over the three games since.

The Hawkeyes haven’t been a dominant rebounding team, but they’ve had more than all five of their Big Ten opponents.

Joe Toussaint had six steals against Maryland. It’s the most by a Hawkeye in the last two seasons. He did it in just 15 minutes.

Freshman forward Keegan Murray had his second-consecutive 14-point game. Iowa outscored Maryland by 30 points during the 21 minutes he played.

NEXT: Iowa plays Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday at 1:30 p.m. (BTN). The Hawkeyes’ only defeat in six Big Ten games was their 102-95 overtime loss to the Gophers in Minneapolis.

Minnesota is 3-2 in the conference. Its last game was an 82-57 loss at Michigan Wednesday. The Gophers shot 32.4 percent from the field. Michigan 7-foot freshman center Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points.

