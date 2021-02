Iowa climbed four spots to No. 11 in Associated Press’ men’s college basketball Top 25 Monday.

The Hawkeyes (15-6) won 79-66 at home against Rutgers, then downed Michigan State 85-55 Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Iowa is eighth in Monday’s NCAA NET rankings, and No. 5 in the KenPom.com rankings, and No. 4 in the Sagarin ratings.

Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois are Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively, in the AP poll. Wisconsin, Iowa’s opponent in Madison Thursday at 6 p.m., is No. 21.