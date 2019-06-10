Report: Oliver Martin is transferring to Iowa

There really isn’t anything for Oliver Martin to say right now.

HawkeyeNation.com reported Monday afternoon that the wide receiver and Iowa City native will transfer from Michigan to Iowa this fall. Barring an NCAA waiver, Martin will need to sit out the 2019 season. He will have two years of eligibility after the upcoming season.

Martin, 6-1, 200, caught 11 passes for 125 yards and touchdown in 2018 after a redshirt year.

When Martin committed to the Wolverines in 2017, it was a splash (pun totally intended). He and UM coach Jim Harbaugh jumped into a University of Michigan swimming pool. Martin dove. Harbaugh, on brand, went khakis first.

Of course, that rankled a certain percentage of Iowa fans. But also consider what Iowa was selling in the passing game at that point. Through injuries and general discombobulation, Iowa’s passing offense produced just 1,991 yards in 2016, its worst output since the early 1980s.

Iowa and Martin couldn’t find that sweet spot in 2018. Martin entered the transfer portal five days ago. He visited Iowa on Thursday and again Monday. The HawkeyeNation.com report says no more visits and Martin is a Hawkeye.

This is going to be a lower-key entry with the Hawkeyes. Kirk Ferentz isn’t jumping in a swimming pool, unless it’s a polar plunge deal for charity.

So, everyone finds agreement and Martin plays football. That’s probably how all parties want this to go for now.

Waiver chances probably aren’t great, but one ploy that might work would be a new offensive coordinator. Michigan is changing its offense this season. This worked at Nebraska for QB Tanner Lee in 2016, a bit of an NCAA political football for Ferentz, who vehemently disagreed with that decision and occasionally references it in a derisive tone.

Can’t really discuss where Martin might fit on Iowa’s current roster without knowing when his eligibility would begin.

Martin became a national recruit as an upperclassman at West. He caught 156 passes for 2,443 yards and 30 touchdowns. His 239 receptions were a state record. He also set that Class 4A records for career yards (3,449) and TDs (33).

