Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk declares for NFL Draft

Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk has declared for the NFL draft.

Cronk was a graduate transfer in 2020, a fifth-year tackle who came from Indiana. He could have returned next season for a sixth year because of the NCAA’s policy that the 2020 season wouldn’t count against a player’s eligibility, but he told his hometown newspaper, the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier, “I had the opportunity to play a lot of games. It’s my time to try to go to the NFL.”

Cronk reaggravated an ankle injury in the second game of last season and didn’t play again. He started both of the first two games.