Iowa Football

Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk declares for NFL Draft

Indiana transfer played in just 2 games for Iowa after ankle injury

Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk (51) blocks Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) from Hawkeye quarterback S
Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk (51) blocks Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) from Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during their game at Kinnick Stadium last Oct. 31. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk has declared for the NFL draft.

Cronk was a graduate transfer in 2020, a fifth-year tackle who came from Indiana. He could have returned next season for a sixth year because of the NCAA’s policy that the 2020 season wouldn’t count against a player’s eligibility, but he told his hometown newspaper, the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier, “I had the opportunity to play a lot of games. It’s my time to try to go to the NFL.”

Cronk reaggravated an ankle injury in the second game of last season and didn’t play again. He started both of the first two games.

 

