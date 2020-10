According to a CBSsports.com story Tuesday night, Iowa will play Gonzaga in men’s basketball on Dec. 19 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 and Iowa No. 5 in CBS Sports’ Top 25 And 1 preseason rankings.

The story said the contracts for the game are expected to be signed soon.

Iowa no longer is playing its previously scheduled game in Sioux Falls, against Oregon State on Dec. 22.

