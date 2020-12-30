Iowa Football

Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg returning for another season

He'll be a 6th-year senior

Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) tackles Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the Hawkeyes' win
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) tackles Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the Hawkeyes’ win over the Nittany Lions in State College, Pa., on Nov. 21. (Barry Reeger/Associated Press)

Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg announced via Twitter Wednesday that he was returning for another season with the Hawkeyes.

Under the NCAA’s rules for 2020, all players get an extra year of eligibility if they want it due to the pandemic. While Iowa seniors Alaric Jackson, Brandon Smith, Shaun Beyer, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nick Niemann and Mekhi Sargent have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, VanValkenburg is returning as an accomplished starter.

He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. He had 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, and he recovered four fumbles. He was the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week on Nov. 16 for his performance against Minnesota.

VanValkenburg was a graduate transfer from Division II Hillside College in Michigan in the summer of 2019.

 

