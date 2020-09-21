Grinnell has a 1,000-yard rusher ... in September! And other Monday thoughts

This doesn’t happen any old week: Grinnell’s Wyatt Hunter rushed for 453 yards on 31 carries and had two catches for 50 yards in his team’s 80-32 win over Oskaloosa. He scored nine touchdowns.

Hunter rushed for 247 yards and five TDs against Newton the week before, and 228 yards and three scores against South Tama the week before that, and 171 yards and three TDs against Harlan the week before that. That’s 1,099 yards (and 12.2 yards per carry) over four games.

I’ve been to three high school football games this season. Two of them were at stadiums that had a bent goal post because of the August derecho in Iowa.

If you watched the Emmys Sunday night instead of Patriots-Seahawks or Nuggets-Lakers, does that mean you aren’t a sports fan? I enjoyed seeing “Succession” get a bunch of awards including best drama series, by the way. Fantastic show.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are playing a total of 18 conference games Saturday. But the best game of the day, Army at Cincinnati, is outside those leagues. Army hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since 1972.

Six teams in the AP top 10 haven’t played a game, and that doesn’t include Ohio State and Penn State, which will be in next week’s rankings.

Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina State Saturday. “We will not have a full roster,” Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente said Monday. “I hope we’re able to play. We still have three more tests this week.”

Fuente described his roster as “a revolving door.”

Who knew college football could be so flexible? I prefer college football contests getting scheduled six days in advance (Friday’s Middle Tennessee-UTSA game) over 15 years in advance (Clemson-Oklahoma).

According to The Athletic, 40 players left Sunday’s NFL games with injuries. It appears Stars Nick Bosa and Saquon Barkley both tore ACLs. Christian McCaffrey will be out for several weeks with an ankle injury. At least four players left games with concussions.

When people were saying things like “Football is already risky” as a reason why the sport should be played in the COVID-19 era, they weren’t exaggerating.

Zach Johnson tying for eighth place at the U.S. Open was good stuff for the Cedar Rapids native. He joked on Twitter about being the medalist in the 40-and-over division, but that division included Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and … holy cow, how did we all get so old?