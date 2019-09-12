Sports

Going up 1-35 to Saturday's game in Ames? New flyover and new exit await

Fans traveling to Cy-Hawk game will 'flyover' Interstate 35-Highway 30 interchange

Interstate 35-Highway 30 interchange will be open Friday and should improve traffic flow and safety of the 55-year-old interchange as Hawkeye and Cyclone fans head to Ames for game day this weekend.
Interstate 35-Highway 30 interchange will be open Friday and should improve traffic flow and safety of the 55-year-old interchange as Hawkeye and Cyclone fans head to Ames for game day this weekend.
By James Q Lynch, The Gazette

Fans heading Saturday to Jack Trice Stadium for the annual Cy-Hawk football game will be able to “flyover” the Interstate 35-Highway 30 interchange on their way into Ames.

A $23 million flyover bridge should improve traffic flow and safety at the interchange that was not built 55 years ago to accommodate the number of vehicles using the cloverleaf loop ramp on a typical day today — let alone the day of an Iowa-Iowa State football game.

“It will create safer movement for people coming from Des Moines to Ames,” said Jesse Tibodeau, the Ames district construction engineer. “Safety was the big driver for this project.”

About 44,000 vehicles pass through the interchange on I-35 and 32,000 on Highway 30, according to Iowa DOT. About 7,200 vehicle use the westbound I-35 ramp.

ISU-UI fans traveling from the south up to Ames will need to use the new exit that is almost a mile south of the previous exit. The cloverleaf loop from northbound I-35 to westbound U.S. 30 will be closed.

The opening of the flyover bridge comes about 10 months after it was scheduled for completion, and not quite as soon as the Iowa DOT director promised state lawmakers.

The project, scheduled for completion in November 2018, was delayed because anchor bolts that connect the bridge piers and girders were not installed properly, Tibodeau explained.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Questioned by lawmakers in January, Director Mark Lowe said that problem had been corrected and “we should be on track for the spring construction season to be able to pour that bridge deck and get that open before the football season.”

The football season opened Aug. 31 — about two weeks before the flyover was completed.

The delay cost the contractor, Minnowa Construction, a penalty of $5,500 a day, according to Iowa DOT.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com

By James Q Lynch, The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Fans beware: Ames has doubled illegal parking fines on game day

Iowa's Nico Ragaini dodges opponents, just as he did as a star lacrosse player

Drake basketball player charged after off-campus shooting

On Iowa Podcast: The 2019 Cy-Hawk preview

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gazette business panel urges active listening for solid workplace culture

Police ID man killed in shootout with SE Iowa officers

Iowa day care provider accused of shaking baby, causing breathing problems

Be part of our story. It's your story too

New short-term health plans coming for Iowans, more under consideration

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.