Photos: North Tama vs. Le Mars Gehlen, Iowa Class 1A state volleyball quarterfinals

Photos: North Tama vs. Le Mars Gehlen, Iowa Class 1A state volleyball quarterfinals

North Tama defeated Le Mars Gehlen in their 1A quarterfinal, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24. They advance to the semifinal round against Sidney on Thursday.

/ 18

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Fewer tenured or tenure-track faculty teaching in Iowa universities

17 apply to be Iowa ethics board chief

Iowa Marine's remains coming home after 76 years

Iowa's children's mental health system making progress, state official says

Police searching for man convicted in drive-by shooting who escaped Cedar Rapids facility

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids woman latest area resident to spin the wheel on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Facebook, Instagram pull millions of posts

UPS tracks beef from farm to table

Judge rejects Branstad's move to toss jury verdict

First Presbyterian Church open to those in need of a place to stay warm tonight

Trending