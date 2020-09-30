Gazette Area Fab 5: Washington Demons football slides into top spot; West Liberty volleyball makes debut

The list has been reshuffled slightly. Washington, Iowa, and Iowa City Regina maintained their district dominance. Iowa City West made a big leap after a dominant return to the pool Saturday. The last week saw volleyball programs suffer some setbacks, including previously unbeaten Mount Vernon, and West Liberty creeps in before a big showdown with another unbeaten. Here is the fall’s “Fab Five” programs:

1. WASHINGTON, IOWA FOOTBALL (5-0)

The Demons are ranked fifth in the Class 3A rankings, but continue to roll the competition, posting yet another decisive victory. They trounced Fairfield, 68-20, giving them 109 points in the last two games. A district title can be clinched with a win over Burlington, which is just 1-3. Washington has controlled the first half in every game, trailing only Bettendorf at halftime. The Demons have outscored opponents, 118-27, in the first half, allowing just 10 first-quarter points. Trashaun Willis has amassed more than 800 yards of total offense, averaging two rushing touchdowns per game. The offense averaged more than 169 yards on the ground and owns a 21.4-point average margin of victory.

2. IOWA CITY WEST GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Iowa City West returned to the pool Saturday for Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Cougar Invitational. The break didn’t hamper the Trojans, who captured the team title. They scored 567 points, 115 more than runner-up Kennedy. West won eight of 12 swimming and diving events, including all three relays. The Trojans’ depth was on display, earning top-six finishes from multiple teams in each relay. They even finished 1-2 in four individual races, including a 1-2-3 performance from 200 free champion Aurora Roghair, runner-up Jade Roghair and Kolby Reese. Jade Roghair, Reese and Lauren Trent managed a 1-2-4 finish in the 500 free. Scarlet Martin and Aurora Roghair won two titles apiece for a dominant squad.

3. IOWA CITY REGINA FOOTBALL (4-1)

The Regals have been a perennial power under head coach Marv Cook and they have another impressive squad. They remained second in the Class A poll behind Grundy Center, even after last week’s 56-26 win over a short-handed No. 10 Lisbon. The offense has a three-pronged attack of playmakers. Quarterback Ashton Cook and receiver Alex Wick are a formidable combo, but running back Theo Kolie has a big versatile weapon. He is sixth in Class A with 629 yards and is tied for second with 13 rushing TDs. Kolie tallied 303 yards of total offense (204 rushing, 99 receiving) and four scores against Lisbon. Regina has scored an average of 53.7 points per game against district foes, playing at Columbus Junction (2-3, 1-2) Friday.

4. MOUNT VERNON VOLLEYBALL (15-2)

The week was a bit of a roller coaster for the Class 3A second-ranked Mustangs. Dyersville Beckman, ranked fourth in 2A, came to town and snapped Mount Vernon’s 22-match win streak in a five-set thriller. The Mustangs rebounded on their round-robin tournament, sweeping 4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier and 5A No. West Des Moines Valley. They even took the first set from 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley before dropping the next two. Mount Vernon added another quality win with a hard-fought four-set victory over 4A No. 8 West Delaware. Lauren Schrock paced the Mustangs with 22 kills, bringing her season total to 161, which is 15th in 3A.

5. WEST LIBERTY VOLLEYBALL (13-1)

West Liberty has been impressive with steady victories all season. The Comets have moved to sixth in the Class 3A rankings. They have only dropped one set all season, beating 4A ninth-ranked Clear Creek-Amana, 2-1, in the Clippers tournament Aug. 29. West Liberty has run the table against River Valley Conference foes, setting up a winner-take-all between RVC South unbeatens Thursday when the Comets head to 2A second-ranked Wilton. Macy Daufeldt (.485) and Martha Pace (.416) are second and fourth in 3A in kill efficiency. The pair has combined for 335 kills this season. Overall, West Liberty is second in 3A with a .369 kill efficiency.

