Gazette Fab 5: Cedar Rapids Xavier volleyball propelled by big weekend

1. Mount Vernon volleyball 11-0

The Mustangs enjoyed a little bit of a break during the last week and haven’t competed since a sweep of Maquoketa Sept. 15. They remain ranked first in Class 3A entering Tuesday night’s Wamac battle against 2A fourth-ranked Dyersville Beckman at home with a 22-match win streak. University of Iowa recruits Lauren Schrock and Sydney Dennis lead the way. Schrock has a team-high 86 kills. Dennis is tops in assists (217), aces (21) and blocks (14). Mount Vernon has dropped just one set all season and will be tested this week. After a showdown with Beckman, the Mustangs host a round-robin tournament with 4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley and 5A No. 6 West Des Moines Valley.

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier volleyball 13-1

The Saints flexed their muscles with an impressive 4-0 Saturday. They dominated the Benton Community Invitational field, sweeping their first two matches against Maquoketa and Iowa City Regina and dropping 4A seventh-ranked Marion. Xavier returned home to Ron Thillen Gymnasium after those matches and avenged its lone loss of the season, sweeping 3A No. 5 Union Community. Annika Ivester leads 4A with 47 of Xavier’s 4A-leading 134 total blocks. Jazmine Yamilkoski’s 311 assists is ninth in 4A. She has spread the ball around to some big hitters. Eve Magill leads the Saints with 95 kills, Elyse Winter has 81, while Maya Karl and Katy Garrison have added 71 and 68, respectively. They have combined for a 4A-best .328 kill efficiency. Xavier will be part of the tough Mount Vernon field Saturday.

3. Washington football 4-0

The Demons hold the top listing for football teams, but others are gaining ground. They defeated Mount Pleasant 41-27 on the road Friday. The margin of victory was smaller than recent weeks, but the Demons were up 21-0 after the first quarter and were comfortably ahead the entire game. Trashaun Willis amassed 224 offensive yards, passing for three touchdowns and rushing for three more. Washington has a stranglehold on the 3A District 5 title, owning essentially a two-game lead with three to play. An even better scenario for the Demons, their final three opponents — Fairfield, Burlington and Keokuk — have combined for just four wins. The next two games are home at Case Field.

4. Iowa City Regina football 3-1

The Regals are second in the latest Class A rankings with three first-place votes. Regina has won three straight, including last week’s 43-16 whooping of Wapello. Theo Kolie rushed for 124 yards and four TDs, giving him 425 and nine this season. Ashton Cook passed for 228 yards, hitting Alec Wick seven times for 92 yards and two scores. Wick leads Class A in receiving yards (473) and receptions (28), while his six receiving TDs is second. Cook’s 775 passing yards and Kolie’s rushing TD total are third. The Regals have scored 105 points in two games against A District 6 foes, setting up what is sure to be the district title game against No. 10 Lisbon (3-1, 1-0).

5. Iowa City West girls' swimming and diving