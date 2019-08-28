SPORTS

Fun Facts: Miami (Ohio)-Iowa

RedHawks and Hawkeyes and beekeeping

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) in his college football debut, in the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 45-21 win over Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on 9.3.16. Stanley threw one pass in the game, an incompletion. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) in his college football debut, in the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 45-21 win over Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on 9.3.16. Stanley threw one pass in the game, an incompletion. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Miami (Ohio) plays football at Iowa Saturday. It’s time to learn 10 things about this matchup.

1. Miami’s most-recent winning season was 2010.

2. The RedHawks have lost their last 13 games against Big Ten opponents.

3. Miami is getting $1.2 million to play this game. Kylie Jenner makes $1.2 million per single sponsored Instagram post.

4. Miami covered the Nevada point-spread in eight of its last nine games last season.

5. The career passing leader at Miami isn’t Ben Roethlisberger, who threw for 10.829 yards from 2001-2003 (and was 0-3 against Iowa). It’s Zac Dysert, who had 12,013 yards from 2009-2012. Dysert was a 7th-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2013. He was under contract to seven different NFL teams from 2013 to 2017, but never played in a regular-season game.

6. Miami Coach Chuck Martin coached two NCAA Division II national-championship teams at Grand Valley State.

7. This is the Hawkeyes’ first season-opening night game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 12-6 in games at Kinnick that started at 5:05 p.m. or later.

8. Miami freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert is the brother of former Missouri/current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who played against Iowa in the 2010 Insight Bowl.

9. Oxford, Ohio is the home of Miami (named for the Miami Tribe). Oxford was a longtime home of Lorenzo Lorraine Langstroth, considered to be the father of American beekeeping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

10. Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown 747 passes. The first one was an incompletion late in the Hawkeyes’ 45-21 season-opening win over Miami when he was a freshman in 2016.

“I didn’t think I was going to be out on the field, really,” Stanley recalled Tuesday. “I was just ‘Oh, hey, I’m in the game now.’

“I knew I was the backup at that point and knew there was a possibility I’d get in, but I really couldn’t believe I was going in after only playing college football for four or five weeks (of practice) at that point.”

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

'Successful' Cedar Rapids tourism office formed in wake of 'newbo evolve' debacle to continue

Iowa is unique in offering in-state students guaranteed admission to public universities of their choice

Granger House Victorian Museum caretakers halfway to fundraising goal for new roof

What you can expect at this year's Iowa Ideas Conference

GLAAD partners with LGBTQ presidential forum in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linked in TV report to 'antifa,' ousted professor says Kirkwood violated his rights

Cedar Rapids council stops Cargill rail yard in its tracks for now

Motorist found dead in Johnson County as vehicle drives off bridge into creek

Amy Klobuchar: Trump treating farmers like 'bargaining chips'

Free speech for all, except anti-fascists?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.