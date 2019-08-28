Fun Facts: Miami (Ohio)-Iowa

Miami (Ohio) plays football at Iowa Saturday. It’s time to learn 10 things about this matchup.

1. Miami’s most-recent winning season was 2010.

2. The RedHawks have lost their last 13 games against Big Ten opponents.

3. Miami is getting $1.2 million to play this game. Kylie Jenner makes $1.2 million per single sponsored Instagram post.

4. Miami covered the Nevada point-spread in eight of its last nine games last season.

5. The career passing leader at Miami isn’t Ben Roethlisberger, who threw for 10.829 yards from 2001-2003 (and was 0-3 against Iowa). It’s Zac Dysert, who had 12,013 yards from 2009-2012. Dysert was a 7th-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2013. He was under contract to seven different NFL teams from 2013 to 2017, but never played in a regular-season game.

6. Miami Coach Chuck Martin coached two NCAA Division II national-championship teams at Grand Valley State.

7. This is the Hawkeyes’ first season-opening night game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 12-6 in games at Kinnick that started at 5:05 p.m. or later.

8. Miami freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert is the brother of former Missouri/current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who played against Iowa in the 2010 Insight Bowl.

9. Oxford, Ohio is the home of Miami (named for the Miami Tribe). Oxford was a longtime home of Lorenzo Lorraine Langstroth, considered to be the father of American beekeeping.

10. Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown 747 passes. The first one was an incompletion late in the Hawkeyes’ 45-21 season-opening win over Miami when he was a freshman in 2016.

“I didn’t think I was going to be out on the field, really,” Stanley recalled Tuesday. “I was just ‘Oh, hey, I’m in the game now.’

“I knew I was the backup at that point and knew there was a possibility I’d get in, but I really couldn’t believe I was going in after only playing college football for four or five weeks (of practice) at that point.”