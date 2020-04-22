Frank Howell: 'I will miss' coaching at Graceland

When Frank Howell accepted the Graceland University women’s basketball job in 2016, he called it “a lifelong dream.”

Apparently, it came to an end Wednesday.

Howell’s four-year run netted a 31-88 record at the NAIA school in Lamoni.

“Absolutely loved coaching here the last four years, practices and games alike,” Howell said in a tweet. “Thanks to all the players, students, and supporters of Graceland for making this such a memorable place. I will miss it.

“Thanks to all that gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and a dream come true.”

Howell could not be reached for comment immediately Wednesday night.

Before he went to Graceland, he coached 13 seasons at Cedar Rapids Washington, posting a 224-83 mark that featured three state runner-up finishes between 2005 and 2008.

His high school record was 345-172. His Audubon team won the 2A title in 1999.

Graceland was 2-25 in the season before Howell was hired. The Yellowjackets improved to 6-23, 8-22 and 13-17 in Howell’s first three seasons, then slid to 4-26 last winter.

