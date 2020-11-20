Iowa State Cyclones

Former Iowa State men's basketball assistant coach Jim Hallihan dies

Hallihan was Johnny Orr's right-hand man with Cyclones, then headed Iowa Games

Jim Hallihan
Jim Hallihan

AMES — Jim Hallihan, former Iowa State assistant men’s basketball coach, who was a member of Johnny Orr’s staff for 12 years, died Friday at age 75.

Hallihan was Orr’s top assistant from 1982-94 and was elevated to associate head coach in 1993. During his tenure in Ames, the Cyclone men’s hoops program became a national player, earning six NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 1986.

When Orr was ill or absent, Hallihan took over coaching duties and compiled a 6-1 mark.

Prior to arriving at Iowa State, Hallihan was the head coach at East Tennessee State from 1979-82, registering a 57-53 record. He was also an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 1971-75.

After Orr’s retirement in 1994, Hallihan remained in Ames and served as Iowa Sports Foundation Executive Director for the Iowa Games. During his tenure, the foundation grew from two events and 16,000 athletes to over 20 events and 190,000 participants.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa State football enters pivotal final third of season with Big 12 championship in play

Iowa State football vs. Kansas State breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

Iowa State tight ends living up to big expectations

Tyrese Haliburton picked by Sacramento Kings in NBA Draft

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Solon schools determined to keep kids in classrooms

Ban on youth sports amid COVID-19 surge in Iowa causes confusion

Iowa virus sleuths focus on household gatherings to try to trace COVID-19

For one Cedar Rapids couple, a slow recovery after derecho, COVID-19

Demand is high for homes in Cedar Rapids, but the market is tight, made worse by the derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.