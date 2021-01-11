Former Hawkeyes Andre Tippett, Bob Stoops to enter College Football Hall of Fame

Former University of Iowa players Andre Tippett and Bob Stoops are in the 2021 induction class of the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.

Tippett, a defensive end at Iowa from 1979-1981 before starring with the NFL’s New England Patriots as a linebacker, becomes the 10th former Hawkeye to go into the Hall as a player.

Tippett grew up in Newark, N.J. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 1981 and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player. He was a co-captain on Iowa’s Big Ten championship team of 1981. The season before, he led the Big Ten and set Iowa’s season-record in tackles-for-loss yardage in 1980 with 20 such tackles for 153 yards.

Tippett helped lead the Hawkeyes to their first winning season in almost two decades. The 1981 Iowa team allowed just 129 points in 11 regular-season games in earning that Big Ten title. That defense allowed only 253 yards per game.

He went on to play with New England for 12 seasons at linebacker and finished as the Patriots’ all-time leader in sacks with 100. He was on the NFL’s All-Decade team (1980-89), played in five Pro Bowls, and was a first-team All-Pro twice, and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Stoops enters the Hall for his work in coaching, primarily as Oklahoma’s head coach from 1999-2016. His Sooners teams went 190-48, won 10 Big 12 championships, and the 2000 national-title.

Stoops, from Youngstown, Ohio, was a four-year starter and an All-Big Ten honoree at defensive back at Iowa from 1979-82. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa for Hayden Fry immediately after his playing career ended.

Since Tippett will be an NFF Hall of Famer and was a consensus All-American, he meets the criteria to join the nine former Hawkeyes who have their names and jersey numbers on the Kinnick Stadium ribbon adjacent the letters of the Paul W. Brechler Press Box.

“I love the University of Iowa,” Tippett told Radio Iowa in 2018. “I am forever loyal as a Hawkeye fan. To come in when Hayden Fry first got there and then some of the coaches and players I have been around my long-lasting relationship with that university is amazing.”

