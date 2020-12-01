Former Hawkeye Tyler Cook signs with Minnesota Timberwolves

Former Iowa basketball player Tyler Cook is back in the NBA, and ex-Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff appears to be headed that way as well.

Cook signed a camp deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Uthoff reportedly will hook on with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cook is a second-year pro. He played 11 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two with the Denver Nuggets last season, and played in 29 NBA G League games.

Will Guillory, who covers the Pelicans for The Athletic, reported Monday that Uthoff was signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with that team.

Uthoff’s last season at Iowa was 2015-16. He has played in a total of 16 NBA games spanning three short stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. He has played in 121 G League games. He averaged 19.0 points per game last season for the G League’s Memphis Hustle.