Former Hawkeye Tyler Cook signs with Minnesota Timberwolves

Cook joins Timberwolves, Jarrod Uthoff reportedly to sign with Pelicans

Utah Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley is defended by Tyler Cook (25) of the Denver Nuggets and Bol Bol (10) during an NBA p
Utah Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley is defended by Tyler Cook (25) of the Denver Nuggets and Bol Bol (10) during an NBA playoff series in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Aug. 19. (Kim Klement/Associated Press)

Former Iowa basketball player Tyler Cook is back in the NBA, and ex-Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff appears to be headed that way as well.

Cook signed a camp deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Uthoff reportedly will hook on with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cook is a second-year pro. He played 11 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two with the Denver Nuggets last season, and played in 29 NBA G League games.

Will Guillory, who covers the Pelicans for The Athletic, reported Monday that Uthoff was signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with that team.

Uthoff’s last season at Iowa was 2015-16. He has played in a total of 16 NBA games spanning three short stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. He has played in 121 G League games. He averaged 19.0 points per game last season for the G League’s Memphis Hustle.

 

