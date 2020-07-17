Iowa Men's Basketball

Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff signs with NBA's Washington Wizards

Uthoff will join Wizards in Orlando for NBA restart

Jarrod Uthoff, a former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep and Iowa Hawkeye. (Memphis Hustle)
Jarrod Uthoff, a former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep and Iowa Hawkeye. (Memphis Hustle)

Former University of Iowa basketball standout Jarrod Uthoff has signed with the NBA’s Washington Wizards as a substitute player for the season’s restart later this month.

Uthoff, from Cedar Rapids Jefferson, played in four games for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies this season and in nine games with the Dallas Mavericks three years ago. He spent the majority of this season with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, where he averaged 19 points and 10.7 rebounds, and was named a first-team All-G League player.

Uthoff played three seasons at Iowa, averaging 18.9 points as a senior in 2015-16.

 

MORE Iowa Men's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Report: Glen Worley joining Steve Alford's Nevada staff

Iowa vs. Oregon State men's basketball game set for Sioux Falls

On Iowa Podcast: Is the golden age of college sports over?

Iowa's CJ Fredrick undergoes successful foot surgery

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds tells all Iowa schools to reopen in-person when school year begins

Mandate masks in wide swath of Iowa, unpublished White House report recommended

Linn County recommends face masks or shields, health screenings for school return despite state guidance

Half of Hiawatha Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, chief says

Iowa tops 800 coronavirus cases for second straight day

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.