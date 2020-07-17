Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff signs with NBA's Washington Wizards

Former University of Iowa basketball standout Jarrod Uthoff has signed with the NBA’s Washington Wizards as a substitute player for the season’s restart later this month.

Uthoff, from Cedar Rapids Jefferson, played in four games for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies this season and in nine games with the Dallas Mavericks three years ago. He spent the majority of this season with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, where he averaged 19 points and 10.7 rebounds, and was named a first-team All-G League player.

Uthoff played three seasons at Iowa, averaging 18.9 points as a senior in 2015-16.