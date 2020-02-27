Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff returns to the NBA

Former Iowa forward Jarrod Uthoff has signed a 10-day contract with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Uthoff had spent the entire 2019-20 season, his fourth as a pro, with the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. There, he averaged 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over 34 games.

He was undrafted after being a third-team Associated Press All-America at Iowa in 2016 when he averaged 18.9 points for the 22-11 Hawkeyes. He spent most of his first two pro seasons in the G League. The Cedar Rapids Jefferson graduate played in nine games for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks two seasons ago, averaging 4.4 points.

Uthoff played last year in Russia. He returned to the U.S. and signed with the Grizzlies last October. He was waived before the season started and assigned to the Hustle, which plays in Southaven, Miss.

Memphis is 28-30, in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, 2.5 games ahead of Portland and three ahead of New Orleans.

A team may sign a player to two 10-day contracts in one season. After the second 10-day contract, the team can only retain the player by signing him for the remainder of the season.

Uthoff is the only former Hawkeye in the NBA. Tyler Cook was in the league earlier this season. He now plays for the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue.