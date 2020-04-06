Final Iowa Football Ladies Academy postponed until 2021

The Iowa Football Ladies Academy announced earlier this year that 2020 would be the final edition. On Monday, the UI said it will postpone the event until 2021.

The new date will be June 12, 2021. This likely is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although no specific reason was released.

There is a $50 non-refundable, non-transferable registration fee. In order to participate, you must be registered and raise an additional $500 donation to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. You must be 18 years or older.

The day includes all-access day inside Iowa Football, talks from the players and coaches, a “Swarm” out of the tunnel and into Kinnick Stadium, complete with “Back in Black” on the PA, a look at the opponent’s pink locker room, an Iowa Wave and a tour of Kinnick.

This will be the 10th and final ILFA. With recent changes in the college football recruiting timetable, June has become a busy month for the Iowa coaching staff. So, it was decided earlier this year that the 10th ILFA would be it.

The Ladies Football Academy has donated more than $2 million to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital during its history.

