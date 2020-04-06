CORONAVIRUS

Final Iowa Football Ladies Academy postponed until 2021

The event has raised more than $2 million for the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz addresses participants in the Iowa Football Ladies Academy last weekend at Kinnick Stad
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz addresses participants in the Iowa Football Ladies Academy last weekend at Kinnick Stadium. The Academy is a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. (Special to The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:47PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Long-time Regina teacher, Cedar Rapids resident among recent coronavir ...

04:39PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Final Iowa Football Ladies Academy postponed until 2021

04:30PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Watch live: Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for Apr ...

03:44PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Tyson shuts Columbus Junction pork plant after dozens of coronavirus c ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Iowa Football Ladies Academy announced earlier this year that 2020 would be the final edition. On Monday, the UI said it will postpone the event until 2021.

The new date will be June 12, 2021. This likely is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although no specific reason was released.

There is a $50 non-refundable, non-transferable registration fee. In order to participate, you must be registered and raise an additional $500 donation to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. You must be 18 years or older.

The day includes all-access day inside Iowa Football, talks from the players and coaches, a “Swarm” out of the tunnel and into Kinnick Stadium, complete with “Back in Black” on the PA, a look at the opponent’s pink locker room, an Iowa Wave and a tour of Kinnick.

This will be the 10th and final ILFA. With recent changes in the college football recruiting timetable, June has become a busy month for the Iowa coaching staff. So, it was decided earlier this year that the 10th ILFA would be it.

The Ladies Football Academy has donated more than $2 million to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital during its history.

Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:05PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

IHSAA, IGHSAU revise Iowa high school spring sports schedule

12:23PM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expands business closures

11:27AM | Mon, April 06, 2020

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Long-time Regina teacher, Cedar Rapids resident among recent coronavirus deaths

Watch live: Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing for April 6

Tyson shuts Columbus Junction pork plant after dozens of coronavirus cases reported

IHSAA, IGHSAU revise Iowa high school spring sports schedule

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expands business closures

Watch: Monday morning coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Longtime teacher, coach at Iowa City Regina dies of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 6: Tyson shuts down Columbus Junction pork operations

Jones County man brings hard lessons learned to presidential race

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.