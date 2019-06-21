Field set for Zach Johnson Foundation Classic

CEDAR RAPIDS — Fifteen PGA Tour players will join Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson at the ninth annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic on July 8.

The professional field at Elmcrest Country Club will include Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Dufner and Lucas Glover.

The 25-year-old DeChambeau ranks 10th in the world and has five career victories, including the Shriners Hospital for Children Open this season. He has three Top 10 finishes this season.

Dufner, 42, also has five career victories, including the 2013 PGA Championship. He placed fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship this season and tied for seventh at the Memorial Tournament.

Glover, 39, has three career wins, including the 2009 US Open. He has four Top 10 finishes this season, including a fourth at the Honda Classic.

“We’re excited to welcome back some familiar faces to our event this year as well as some new faces that haven’t been to Cedar Rapids before,” Pat Cobb, Chairman of the Zach Johnson Foundation, said in a

Admission is free for the classic, but a ticket is required for entrance. General admission tickets are now available for pick up at all Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City and Coralville Hy-Vee grocery and drugstores.

Other PGA Tour golfers in the field are Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire, Colt Knost, Luke List, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax, Ryan Palmer, J.T. Poston, Patrick Rodgers, Kyle Stanley and Michael Thompson.

Celebrities in the field include 2012 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips and country music singer Eric Paslay, as well as former Iowa football players Chad Greenway and Danan Hughes.

Last year’s event raised more than $1.3 million for Kids on Course, a program that just finished its eighth year at Grant, Harrison and Van Buren Elementary Schools, Roosevelt and Wilson Middle Schools and Jefferson and Kennedy High Schools.