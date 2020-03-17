SPORTS

ESPN names Hawkeyes' Luka Garza National Player of the Year

Another day, another honor for Iowa center

Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili looks on during the second half of the Ha
Iowa center Luka Garza dunks the ball as Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili looks on during the second half of the Hawkeyes’ 72-65 victory over the Illini at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 2. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

For Iowa fans who may bear any grievances against ESPN, here’s is some salve:

On Tuesday, ESPN named Hawkeyes junior center Luka Garza its National Player of the Year in men’s basketball.

Last week, Garza got a similar award from The Sporting News. He also has been named a first-team All-American by ESPN, USA Today, CBS Sports, Sporting News, and NBC Sports.

He is the first player in Iowa history to earn a national player of the year distinction. He also is a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

 

