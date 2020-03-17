ESPN names Hawkeyes' Luka Garza National Player of the Year

For Iowa fans who may bear any grievances against ESPN, here’s is some salve:

On Tuesday, ESPN named Hawkeyes junior center Luka Garza its National Player of the Year in men’s basketball.

Last week, Garza got a similar award from The Sporting News. He also has been named a first-team All-American by ESPN, USA Today, CBS Sports, Sporting News, and NBC Sports.

He is the first player in Iowa history to earn a national player of the year distinction. He also is a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.