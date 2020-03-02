Eastern Iowan Jen Loeb, who climbed Everest in 2016, seeks to finish 7 Summits

In 2016, it was my pleasure to write this story about Jen Loeb, the first female Iowan to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Loeb has signed up to climb Vinson Massif, the tallest peak in Antarctica at 16.050 feet above sea level and the last peak she has to scale to finish the 7 Summits, the highest points on every continent.

Loeb has a new book out called “Shots From the Heart,” 238 pages of photographs and journal excerpts from her climbing expeditions, volunteer work, and photos of Iowa. Some of the photos will be in the gallery of the CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids’ New Bo District from Thursday through March 29. Admission is free.

Copies of the book will be available there. They also are available at iowaclimberjen.com.