ARTICLE

Eastern Iowan Jen Loeb, who climbed Everest in 2016, seeks to finish 7 Summits

Loeb has book for sale and Cedar Rapids photo exhibit this week

Jen Loeb in 2016 with some of the gear she used to climb the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest, after returning fr
Jen Loeb in 2016 with some of the gear she used to climb the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest, after returning from Nepal to her home near Marengo. Mount Everest was Loeb’s sixth summit in the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on every continent. She is now getting ready to try to scale the seventh, Vinson Massif in Antarctica. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

In 2016, it was my pleasure to write this story about Jen Loeb, the first female Iowan to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Loeb has signed up to climb Vinson Massif, the tallest peak in Antarctica at 16.050 feet above sea level and the last peak she has to scale to finish the 7 Summits, the highest points on every continent.

Loeb has a new book out called “Shots From the Heart,” 238 pages of photographs and journal excerpts from her climbing expeditions, volunteer work, and photos of Iowa. Some of the photos will be in the gallery of the CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids’ New Bo District from Thursday through March 29. Admission is free.

Copies of the book will be available there. They also are available at iowaclimberjen.com.

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Virus spreads to more counties as worldwide deaths top 3,000

Conservation assistant will plead to embezzling nearly $400,000 from Black Hawk and Bremer county districts

Dow surges 5 percent, 1,300 points, on hopes for central bank help on the economy

Gov. Kim Reynolds decries judicial 'overreach' against abortion limits

Virus making mark on Midwest economy: survey

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Body of missing Cedar Rapids man found in Cedar River

Linn, Johnson once again seek funding for access centers

Newman Abuissa ends campaign for 2nd Congressional District Democratic nomination

Two more Iowans tested for novel coronavirus

5 Democrats compete for chance in U.S. Senate

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.